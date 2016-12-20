Tisbury: “Be naughty. Save Santa the trip.”

Have a happy holiday season, and take care to relax and enjoy whatever you do.

You are invited to the Baptist Church of Gay Head in Aquinnah at 5 pm on Christmas Eve, or the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven at 7 pm, and to the 10 am service on Christmas Day. Grace Church will hold services on Christmas Eve at 5 pm (Holy Eucharist family service). There is a traditional carol sing at 8:30 pm with Wes Nagy, followed by Holy Eucharist at 9 pm. The Holy Eucharist is at 9 am on Christmas Day.

The Federated Church in Edgartown will hold services on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, with a family service at 5 pm and a candlelight service at 10 pm. An informal service on Christmas morning is at 10:30.

Nikeya Tankard, age 10, is a student at the Tisbury School. She makes bracelets and sells them all year, priced at $5 and less. You may see her selling outside Stop and Shop Edgartown, Bunch of Grapes or the Linden Tree, and Cronig’s. She raised $600 last year; her goal this year was $800, but she presented the Red Stocking Fund with a check for $1,000 this year. She is the daughter of Craig and Anu Tankard. I learned all this from her proud grandmother, Carrie Tankard. Wow. Nikeya, we should all be proud of you. Congratulations!

The Congregational Church in West Tisbury has the Christmas Pageant (with 42 children) at 5 pm at the Ag Hall, and Lessons and Carols in the church at 10 pm, on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The church service on Christmas is at 10 am. You are also invited to join in caroling at Windemere at 3 pm on Christmas Day.

MV Partnership for Health offers a free one-hour info session, “My Life My Health,” on Thursday, Jan. 5, from 11 am to noon at the Vineyard Haven library. This tells you about a six-week free series on how to partner with your health care provider to manage your chronic condition, or support another who has a chronic condition. Call 508-627-5797, ext. 114, or email ksamways@ihimv.org for more.

ACE MV has classes in Excel and QuickBooks, as well as business management classes, beginning in January.

Welcome the New Year at a Mansion House workshop on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 3 pm, with Rebecca Briggs. Revitalize your home yoga, movement, and meditation practices at 3 pm. The workshop includes a 45-minute slow-flow yoga practice (beginners welcome). Free to club members; details at 508-693-2200.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Vera Shorter today. Wish a happy birthday to Liam Patrick Bruni. He celebrates the day after Christmas.

Heard on Main Street: Be naughty. Save Santa the trip.