Denise Margaret Dorsey died at her Vineyard Haven home on Dec. 4, 2016. She was 59. Denise was born on Dec. 29, 1956, in Oak Bluffs to Toby and Lucille Dorsey. She graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. She was a recipient of the MV NAACP scholarship. She went on to attend Massachusetts General School of Radiology. Denise was a member of the First Baptist Church, Vineyard Haven. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed singing.

Denise is survived by her daughter Ashleen Cafarelli of Moore Haven, Fla.; two sisters, Lori and Corinne Dorsey, both of Vineyard Haven; as well a granddaughter, Zoey. A service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Donations in Denise’s memory may be made to the Island Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1874, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568; to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, or to the First Baptist Church, Fellowship Fund, P.O. Box 806, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.