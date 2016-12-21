Up-Island schools wrestle with FY 2018 budget

The Up-Island Regional School District (UIRSD) committee will continue to discuss the fiscal year 2018 (FY 2018) budget after a lengthy meeting on Monday that resulted in no changes to the total assessed budget.

The calculations for the current budget are complex. Currently, the total budget is about $11 million, a 3.32 percent increase of roughly $355,000. The total assessed budget is $10.9 million, a 3.39 percent increase, or about $357,000. The total general fund revenue of about $153,000 — $141,000 comes from the state and $12,000 from local revenue — which is money that is deducted from the total budget, causes the difference in percentages.

The meeting highlighted the rising tensions within the UIRSD, where some residents feel that West Tisbury taxpayers are burdened with an unfair share of costs, while others feel that regional agreements should continue to be honored.

“At this point, I think we’re continuing to undermine, not bolster, our regional agreement, ripping it apart thread by thread,” school committee member Robert Lionette said. “I think that we’re using this table to do what’s supposed to be going on at the selectmen’s meeting. I absolutely vehemently oppose continuing to do this.”