MVRHS announces fall EAC All Stars

On Monday, MVRHS announced its selected athletes who qualified for the 2016 fall All Stars in the Eastern Athletic Conference. League standings determine how many All Stars each team is awarded, and MVRHS coaches vote on the winners. The following MVRHS student athletes were this fall’s All Stars:

Cross-Country:

Aivaras Gedvilas

Catherine Cherry

Field Hockey:

Lacey Dinning

Julie Hart

Kylie Hatt

Football:

Zach Moreis

Matteus Scheffer

James Sashin

Lucas DeBettencourt

Golf:

Finn Simpkins

Zak Danz

Boys Soccer:

Nainoa Cooperrider

Nevin Wallis

Owen Hess

Gabe Bellebuono

Girls Soccer:

Cana Courtney

Whitney Schroeder