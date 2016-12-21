MVRHS announces fall EAC All Stars

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-

On Monday, MVRHS announced its selected athletes who qualified for the 2016 fall All Stars in the Eastern Athletic Conference. League standings determine how many All Stars each team is awarded, and MVRHS coaches vote on the winners. The following MVRHS student athletes were this fall’s All Stars:

Cross-Country:

Aivaras Gedvilas
Catherine Cherry

Field Hockey:

Lacey Dinning
Julie Hart
Kylie Hatt

Football:

Zach Moreis
Matteus Scheffer
James Sashin
Lucas DeBettencourt

Golf:

Finn Simpkins
Zak Danz

Boys Soccer:

Nainoa Cooperrider
Nevin Wallis
Owen Hess
Gabe Bellebuono

Girls Soccer:

Cana Courtney
Whitney Schroeder