MVRHS announces fall EAC All Stars

On Monday, MVRHS announced its selected athletes who qualified for the 2016 fall All Stars in the Eastern Athletic Conference. League standings determine how many All Stars each team is awarded, and MVRHS coaches vote on the winners. The following MVRHS student athletes were this fall’s All Stars:
Cross-Country:
Aivaras Gedvilas
Catherine Cherry
Field Hockey:
Lacey Dinning
Julie Hart
Kylie Hatt
Football:
Zach Moreis
Matteus Scheffer
James Sashin
Lucas DeBettencourt
Golf:
Finn Simpkins
Zak Danz
Boys Soccer:
Nainoa Cooperrider
Nevin Wallis
Owen Hess
Gabe Bellebuono
Girls Soccer:
Cana Courtney
Whitney Schroeder