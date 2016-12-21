MVRHS swimmers start the season with record-setting times

On Tuesday, the Martha’s Vineyard High School girls and boys swim teams kicked off their season with a win and a loss against Dighton-Rehoboth (D-R). The girls won their meet 79-73. The boys lost to D-R 105-60.

The girls entered the last event, the 400 freestyle relay, tied 69-69. The relay team of Salyn Yancey, Charlotte Rooney, Lia Potter, and Renee Goodale won the relay in 4:23.59, clinching victory. Ms. Potter won the 100 fly. With almost no rest, she then won the 500 free, and set a school record with a time of 6:25.55. Ms. Goodale won the 100 breast in 1:17.59, and the 200 individual medley in 2:28.69, qualifying for the sectional meet in February. The girls were led by co-captains Renee Goodale and Lia Potter, who each won their individual races.

The relay team of Charlotte Rooney, Jillian Pyden, Abigail Hammarlund, and Salyn Yancey won the 200 freestyle. Individually, Ms. Yancey had two second-place finishes, Ms. Rooney had a second, co-captain Lucy Thompson had two third-place finishes, and Ms. Hammarlund had a third.

For the boys, Harrison Dorr was a lone individual winner, swimming the 100 freestyle in 57.00 seconds; he also took second place in the 200 freestyle. Evan Sauter took second place in the 100 fly, and set a school record with 59.93 seconds, becoming the first Vineyarder to break a minute. Mr. Sauter was also second in the 500 freestyle.

The 200 free relay team, Paulo Pereira, Evan Sauter, Curtis Fisher, and Harrison Dorr, won first place. Curtis Fisher (100 back) and Keith Chatinover (200 individual medley) contributed third-place finishes.

The Vineyarders take to the road and visit Seekonk on Thursday for their last meet before vacation.