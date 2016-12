Ramone dos Santos scored 32 points to lead the West Tisbury boys to a thrilling 51-49 win over the host Oak Bluffs Blazers on Monday. West Tisbury ran out to an 11-0 lead. The Blazers fought back with a 19-2 run to take the lead back. The teams went to halftime tied at 29-29. The Cottage City dwellers had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but the last shot bounced off the front rim. Josh Billings led the Blazers, with 22 points.