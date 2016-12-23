Calling all letter writers!

We have a special invitational New Year’s edition coming up, and we’d like to invite Islanders to participate.

There are two prompts you can answer:

Tell us about the most heartening, uplifting, change-your-mood, feel-good story or good deed you witnessed, heard about, performed, or benefited from on Martha’s Vineyard in 2016. Do you know a 5-year-old? Picture him or her living on the Island in 25 years. What qualities will they be grateful for here? What made them move here (or return)? What aspect or institution or good idea will they thank the generation that came before them for making possible? Putting it another way: If you could make something happen here, without worrying about why something would never work, what would it be? One of our contributors said, “Why not a college on Martha’s Vineyard?” Someone else said, “I’d love to see classes in elementary-school teaching philosophy and critical thinking.” Paul Lazes wrote, “Why not use some of the Land Bank proceeds to develop affordable housing?”

Send two lines or four paragraphs (or anything in between) of your good, pie-in-the-sky ideas or best good deed to editor@mvtimes.com by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

We’ll reserve the right to edit for style and to moderate these to align with our editorial standards, and we will try our best to run them in print or online over the next few weeks, and definitely all online. Please include your email address, name, town, and phone number.