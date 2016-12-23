Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank names Tom Sharkey as interim President and CEO

The chairman of Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank’s board of trustees, Frank Fenner, announced today that Thomas J. Sharkey will serve as the bank’s interim president and chief executive officer (CEO).

With four decades of experience in financial services, Sharkey held leadership roles with Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank for over 20 years. Mr. Sharkey retired from the bank in 2015 as executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer. Sharkey served as interim president and CEO once before, in 2012, ensuring a smooth transition into new leadership.

“The board of trustees is thrilled that Tom Sharkey has accepted the role of interim president and CEO,” said Fenner. “Tom is a proven bank leader and a longtime Island resident. His depth of experience and deep roots in our community are greatly valued. We are confident that Tom will provide the continuity of leadership needed as we conduct our search for a new president and CEO.”

“I am honored to be asked to serve in this important role,” said Mr. Sharkey. “The bank is in a very strong financial position, and committed to serving the Martha’s Vineyard and Falmouth communities. I am looking forward to seeing familiar faces and contributing to the bank’s continued success.”

Sharkey will assume the role effective Monday, Dec. 26, when current president and CEO Paul Falvey leaves to lead a New Hampshire bank.