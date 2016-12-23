Holistic health practitioner and master herbalist Kristin Henriksen created Reindeer Bridge Holistic Health to help people regain and maintain their health. To that end, medicinal herbs, essential oils, aromatherapy and holistic nutrition counseling are all offered; they’ll even customize medicinal herb gardens for customers.

Kristen also handcrafts a variety of products for cosmetic or medicinal use, formulated with organic in- gredients and a commitment to sustainability, health and environmental safety. She can customize products to include your favorite scent which can be applied to body lotions, room sprays and laundry soaps. Specific tea formulations can be created to support specific health and wellness needs. Tinctures, skin care and bath products can all be customized to the individual. Formulations can be adjusted if one has an allergy to coconut oil, for example, or if a particular ailment requires an herb or oil. Island favorite’s include Magic Salve and Achin’ Muscle Butter.

Please contact Kris for custom formulary needs at reindeerbridge@gmail.com, call her at 508-693-2505, or visit reindeerbridge.com.