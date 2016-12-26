Rita Mae Roberts, 89, died peacefully Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2016, at Wingate in Hampden. Rita was born Nov. 13, 1927, in Wilbraham to Royal and Vivian (Gagnon) Sideleau. Rita grew up in Wilbraham and spent most of her life there, retiring with her husband to Vineyard Haven in 1984.

Rita was a registered nurse, and graduated from the Burbank School of Nursing at Fitchburg State. She loved music, playing cards — particularly her marathon cribbage sessions with her husband Earl — counted cross-stitch, and cooking, especially baking. Friends and family would regularly show up for the Danish pastries she made on weekends, and she always had home-baked goodies on hand when her grandchildren visited.

Rita was a longtime volunteer at the Tisbury Senior Center. She was predeceased by her beloved husband in 1990, and by her dear sister Doris Parisi earlier this year. She is survived by her loving children, Donna (Edward) Proulx of Westfield and their daughter Morgan; Steven (Karen) Roberts of Boston and their children Michael, Jennifer, and Timothy; and son David (Lisa) Roberts of Vineyard Haven, who took special care of her during her final years, and their children Elysha, Allison, and Jeremiah. She adored her children, cherished her grandchildren, and was the proud great-grandmother of five.

The funeral for Rita will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made in Rita's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.