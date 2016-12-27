New Year’s Eve cocktails

There are just a few more days until the end of 2016, and while the holidays have passed, the holiday spirit is still in the air, and we’re looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve. So whether you’re attending one of our Island New Year’s Eve parties, or staying at home to watch the ball drop from your couch, you’re going to want some cocktails to get you through the night.

If you’re at home, this Peppermint White Russian recipe courtesy of the Harbor View Hotel is just the drink to make. Peppermint schnapps makes it cozy, the hint of Kahlúa rounds it out, and the candy canes make it a festive option.

Peppermint White Russian at Harbor View Hotel $12, with $4 of each sale in December supporting Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club ¾ oz. Kahlúa ¾ oz. vodka ¾ oz. peppermint schnapps half-and-half ice crushed candy canes for garnish Shake all the ingredients but the ice until incorporated, and pour over ice. Garnish with crushed candy canes.

If you’re looking for something even cozier, stop by the Newes from America Pub and try their Colonial Hot Chocolate. A mix of Chambord and Carolans Irish Cream topped with whipped cream is so tasty sipped by their fireplace.

Next stop, the Barn, Bowl and Bistro in Oak Bluffs, where bar manager Jonathan Killoran and his team have created a perfect holiday-season cocktail. “Christmas Royale is a our festive take on the Kir Royale,” Mr. Killoran said. “We use prosecco and cassis, then add a fresh-made rosemary syrup, and top it off with cranberry juice. It’s got those familiar scents and sweetness that just scream Christmastime!”

Another offering that I love is the luscious Hot Buttered Rum. “As the temperature starts to drop, Hot Buttered Rum is a rich, creamy cocktail that’s perfect to warm you up on those cold winter days,” Mr. Killoran said. “The butter mixture is made fresh in house, and then heated up along with the rum, so that first sip is luxurious and deliciously sweet, with a nice balance of cinnamon.”

The Barn will also be rolling out a boozy Hot Apple Cider for the winter menu. It’s a nice, familiar, chest-warming cocktail that fits in with the changing season, perfectly blended with a mixture of spices, orange peel, and bourbon or rum. It’s nice to see that their cocktails are crafted with intention and thought.

Last but certainly not least is the brightly and aptly named Decemberita from Sharky’s Cantina in Edgartown, where bartender Sam Westray is mixing up some delicious concoctions. This seasonal margarita is made with Hotel California silver tequila, ginger, mint, Chambord, and fresh homemade sour. This is such a tasty drink — the fresh sour mix makes all the difference!

Whatever your poison, make sure to sip safely, and don’t drink and drive this season (or any season). Cheers to a boozy, tasty 2017!