The West Tisbury library is hosting a rock concert for kids featuring Jellybone Rivers and the Maniacs of the Heart on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 4 to 5 pm. Classic children’s songs will be performed in a rock-band format. The band features Rob Myers (lead vocals and guitar), Anthony Esposito (drums), Niko Ewing (lead guitar), and Rick Wasserloos (bass). This event is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact the library at 508-693-3366 or westtisburylibrary.org.