Another entitlement to the Wampanoag

To the Editor:

If the Wampanoag Tribe exerted as much energy in getting grants and special consideration of additional grants from various governmental agencies, in comparison with actually holding down jobs on the Island, its desire might be more welcome.

Let’s face it. Fewer than 100 residents (the members of the Wampanoag Tribe on the Island) want a casino on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard. If they get the approval, they will want the bus line to run a free service to the casino. Their land was given to them, and the building itself was built by governmental employees. It is all about getting another entitlement from the government.

It is interesting to know that while the residents of Martha’s Vineyard have been so hospitable to President Obama, he has paid us back by arguing that a casino should be had on the Island.

Let’s hope that the Court of Appeals finally throws out the case of the Wampanoag Tribe.

Eric Markson

Oak Bluffs