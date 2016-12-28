updated Dec. 28, 10 am

Jenna Estelle Ray

Elise Ray and James Hugh Ray of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Jenna Estelle Ray, on Nov. 29, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jenna weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Riquelme Hauch Ribeiro

Tatiara Hauch and Armando Ribeiro of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Riquelme Hauch Ribeiro, on Dec. 23, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Riquelme weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces.

Ethan Alexandro Gregory

Eileen Gregory and Don Gregory of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Ethan Alexandro Gregory, on Dec. 25, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ethan weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and is welcomed by his big brother Donnie and big sister Isla.

Gwenaelle Marie Delhougne

Rebecca Delhougne and Brice Delhougne of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Gwenaelle Marie Delhougne, on Dec. 20, 2016, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Gwenaelle weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and is welcomed by big brother Hugo.