Charter School “project period” allows students to explore their own interests

Cameron Machell
Kathryn Cuthbert hands out smoothies made by a project period class at the Charter School. — Stacey Rupolo
Students from the Charter School's Spanish class brought back gifts from their trip to Costa Rica and displayed them during their project period. — Stacey Rupolo
Keith Chatinover talks about his trip to Costa Rica while playing a slideshow of photos. — Stacey Rupolo
The astronomy class turned its classroom into a planetarium, and gave presentations about stars and constellations. — Stacey Rupolo
Shaun Thomas shoots a paper basketball into his group's basketball project board. — Stacey Rupolo
Ella Luenig does a pushup during a warmup workout. — Stacey Rupolo
From left, Graysen Kirk, Maria Andrade, and Ella Luenig do squats with their classmates for their seven-minute workout demonstration. The athletics project period starts every class with a quick workout. — Stacey Rupolo
Paintings by Autumn Richards, left, and Lily Tilton, right, hang in the art portfolio room. — Stacey Rupolo
Ink drawings by Hannah Hagen hang in the art portfolio room. — Stacey Rupolo
Other students made presentations about natural phenomena. — Stacey Rupolo
A clay model about scale and size by Michael Mello. — Stacey Rupolo

Students at the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School recently spent eight days exploring a topic of their choice during what the school calls “project period.” On Dec. 20, right before school vacation, students exhibited their work to fellow students, their teachers, family, and friends.

The Charter School has overseen the cornerstone program twice a year since it opened in 1996. Fifth through twelfth graders worked together in groups, focusing on the students’ many interests — outdoor education, international film, astronomy, model making, travel, nutrition and exercise, portfolio building, and cooking. Charter School director Bob Moore told The Times that project period allows students to devote their time to something they’re interested in. “Kids’ interests should be revered and respected,” Mr. Moore said. “This does that in a large way.”

Mr. Moore said it it leads students into their holiday break with a sense of purpose.

Sophomore Ryan Laslovich told The Times that working together with students in different grades was one of the foundations of project period. “That’s what project period is about, having fifth graders work together with high schoolers,” he said.

Students reported being inspired by project period, where the learning goes beyond the classroom. Ryan focused on astronomy, and he and fellow students went to the Harvard College Observatory (HCO) at Harvard University, and met professors who were “beyond intelligent,” he said. They used telescopes, made sundials, tested the validity of astrology, and even brought a stargazing dome from Harvard to the Island, which they set up on Dec. 20. Students could go into the dome and look at the night sky.

“They’ve chosen this,” Paul Karasik, development director of the Charter School, said of the students picking their own projects. “It doesn’t matter their age. It’s their choice, and they can come and share their interests.”