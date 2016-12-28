Dick Brown Day

The Library Friends of Oak Bluffs and staff will be serving coffee and refreshments on Friday, Dec. 30, at 10 am to honor Dick Brown and to dedicate the Dick Brown Scholarship. According to a press release, the Friends can’t imagine anyone more deserving of being memorialized with its scholarship than Richard “Dick” Brown. Mr. Brown loved the Oak Bluffs Public Library, and was a founding member of the Library Friends, a volunteer organization that raises funds to support the library and its programs. He would go on to donate his expertise as the Friends’ official treasurer for nearly two decades. The Library Friends created the scholarship to recognize Mr. Brown’s kind spirit and willingness to help, and hope the recipients of the scholarship will follow in Mr. Brown’s footsteps and exemplify that generosity and true community spirit.