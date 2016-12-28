Edgartown: A shiny new year

This weekend brought another loss in the celebrity world with the death of singer George Michael. 2016 started off rough musically with the loss of David Bowie, who was followed by so many other great artists who provided the soundtrack for my life, including George Michael. In total, the world lost more than 70 iconic celebrities this year. Those losses are certainly not more meaningful than those we experience closer to home, our own family members or friends, but there is something about the larger-than-life images passing on that magnifies all the other losses of our lives this year. I don’t like to wish time away. Life passes quickly enough as it is. But I really won’t be disappointed when 2016 heads out the door this weekend, and we usher in a shiny new year. Hopefully 2017 will breathe some much-needed joy and happiness into our world.

I hope you all had a wonderful holiday and got to spend some time with family and friends. We had a fairly low-key Christmas this year. Riley and his dad went to the Patriots game on the 24th, having won tickets through a Sea Cadet raffle. Amelia and I did some last-minute shopping and wrapping that day, then we made our annual visit to Bill Bailey’s Christmas party on Main Street. This little, casual party in his van is one of the few traditions we actually adhere to every Christmas! Then Amelia and I ate some Chinese food before she headed out with her dad and brothers to look at Christmas lights and enjoy time together. My sister, Pam, and her family came down for a few days, and we all just basically had very low-key, no-pressure visits. The holidays certainly do change as the kids get older, but they are just as sweet.

The Federated Church at 45 South Summer Street in Edgartown will have a special service on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at 10:30 am. This day is known as Name of Jesus Day, when it falls on a Sunday. The sermon is “Prayers for the New Year.” For more information, call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or check out their website at federatedchurchmv.org.

In each town on the Island, Martha’s Vineyard Partnership for Health is offering a free, one-hour informational introductory session about “My Life, My Health.” Our session will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, from 1 to 2 pm at the Edgartown library. Please join them and learn more about this free six-week series on how to become a more effective self-manager, how to partner with your health care provider in managing your chronic condition, and/or supporting another person who has a chronic condition. Call 508-627-5797, ext. 114, or email ksamways@ihimv.org to sign up for the session or for more information. “My Life, My Health” is partially supported by a grant from Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands, funded by the Older Americans Act, Title IIIB&D.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Amy Sullivan, who celebrated on Dec. 28.

I wish you all a happy and healthy 2017. Love more. Laugh more. Celebrate more. The negative stuff is going to come our way. It always does. But we mustn’t forget to look for the positives. Look for the helpers. Look for those who do good in the word, and emulate them. Small acts of kindness by many add up to a whole lot of good in the world. I don’t generally make New Year’s resolutions. I don’t like them. But I do pledge to try harder each year. Try to be kinder. Try to be more positive. Try to worry less and enjoy more. This year in particular I pledge to try harder. I hope you’ll join me. A lot can happen in a year.