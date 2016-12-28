A great year, thanks to volunteering

Volunteering to become the Daisy Girl Scout Leader on Martha’s Vineyard, for Troop 66210, has given me the most change-your-mood, uplifting, and heartening feeling that anyone could ever experience.

Being a leader to 10 of the most energetic, kindhearted, and loving 5- and 6-year-old girls has truly been a gift. A gift to me, witnessing my younger Girl Scout self, and a gift to the community.

Most of this troop is filled with first-year Girl Scouts, all of whom project exactly what it means to be a Girl Scout. By earning their first two Petal Badges, they have learned what it means to be friendly, helpful, considerate, and caring.

They have collected canned goods for the local food pantry, performed random acts of kindness; they’ve sold cookies to help benefit the troop, and spread cheer by singing for the residents at Windemere.

To me, this position is far more than a volunteer experience. This has been an eye-opening opportunity to witness the abilities and capabilities that Island youth holds. Girl Scouts is far more than crafting and singing songs — it has been a life-changing experience for all who have experienced the presence of these little ladies.

No matter what is going on in the world, these Daisy girls have a way of making you realize that there are so many ways we can all have hope. Faith in humanity can continue to be restored if we all work together to spread love, kindness, and happiness to one another.

Emily Histen writes from Vineyard Haven.