Martha’s Vineyard Court Report: Dec. 19 – Dec. 23

Dec. 19, 2016

Clark Taylor Montgomery, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/24/64, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 22, 2016

Sarah E. Dorsey, Middleboro; DOB 3/19/80, larceny under $250, credit card fraud under $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Dennis A. Vogel, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/20/58, larceny over $250 by single scheme: continued to pretrial conference.

Dec. 23, 2016

Richard J. Brymer, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/9/74, assault with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

April L. Cerrato, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/5/87, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial conference.

John M. Gibson II, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/19/83, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; speeding: not responsible.

Dale Joshua Phillips, West Tisbury; DOB 10/19/92, tagging property (applying paint or stickers to public property): continued to pretrial conference.

Dale Joshua Phillips, West Tisbury; DOB 10/19/92, defacing property, malicious destruction of property under $250: continued to pretrial conference.