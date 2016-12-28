Martha’s Vineyard swimming heads off Island for tough meet

On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School girls and boys swim teams traveled to Seekonk for their first of five consecutive away meets, according to a report to The Times from Jonathan Chatinover. Both teams lost, the girls by 75-56, and the boys by 82-70.

For the girls, co-captains Renée Goodale and Lia Potter were both double winners individually, and both swam on a winning relay. Renée won the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.08, qualifying for the South Sectional meet in her second event (she had already qualified in the 200 individual medley). Renée also won the 200 individual medley. Lia also qualified for the sectional meet by winning the 100 fly in 1:07.92. The girls 200 freestyle relay (Renée Goodale, Gabby Wilbur, Salyn Yancey, and Lia Potter) was the only other first place for the Vineyarders. The 200 medley relay of Ellie Hanjian, Renée Goodale, Lia Potter, and Jillian Pyden came in second. Salyn Yancey had two individual third places (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle), and Ellie Hanjian had a third in the 50 freestyle.

For the boys, Evan Sauter was the lone individual winner, with a 54.45 in the 100 freestyle. He also got a second place in the 200 freestyle. Following the girls, the boys were also victorious in the 200 freestyle relay (Harrison Dorr, Keith Chatinover, Ennis Foster, and Evan Sauter). The 200 medley relay of Evan Sauter, Harrison Dorr, Ryan Laslovich, and Coltrane LePort finished second, followed by Curtis Fisher, Alex Lytle, Keith Chatinover, and Greg Clark in third. Harrison Dorr had a second in the 200 freestyle, as did Evan Sauter in the 50 free. Curtis Fisher (100 backstroke) and Keith Chatinover (100 breast) had third-place finishes. The 400 freestyle relay closed out the meet with a third place (Harrison Dorr, Ryan Laslovich, Ennis Foster, and Curtis Fisher).

Going into the holiday vacation, the girls’ record is 1-1, while the boys are 0-2. Following the break, the Vineyarders have four consecutive away meets, including the Cape Cod Classic (six teams participating) at Nantucket on Jan. 7. The next meet is Jan. 5 at Brockton, and their next home meet is Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 am vs. New Bedford.