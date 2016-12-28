Oak Bluffs: Cozying-in time

It is the start of what I call the cozying-in time, as the Christmas celebrations have quieted down, and for the moment, it is a bit peaceful about town, although I am sure that New Year’s celebrations will bring back the noise and confusion for a few days. But when driving through the main streets Christmas night, the only lights to be seen here and there were on decorations on storefronts and trees. The usually packed parking spaces were now empty but for a scattering of cars, looking rather forlorn, as if they were left behind or rejected. Not a creature nor person was stirring, leaving me with the impression of a beautiful town that I had never really seen before. It awakened me to the fact that we all live in an amazingly lovely place, and how fortunate we are to live here and not somewhere in the midst of fighting, bombs, and explosions. Can we this coming year keep in mind those people in other countries who have never had a home, a day without violence and war intruding into their lives, losing family, and remember especially those children who from the day they were born have never had a carefree childhood? So keep peace as best we can in this our small corner of the world.

It is that time of year when say goodbye to some Oak Bluffs residents who left our sight but not our memories this past year: Linda Gonsalves, Linda Scott, Otis Rogers, Michael Medeiros, June da Silva, Shirley Krikorian, Helen Peacock, Ruthanne Ponte, Philip Fullen, June Lakso, Deborah Pigeon, Philip Swift, Asa French, Tony Ratcliff, Sue Kennedy, my husband retired Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Dennis Alley, Alison Reynolds, George White, Luke Gurney, Arthur and Donald BenDavid, Louise Davies, David Van Allen, Norman Ethier, Fred Sonnenberg, Leslie Malcouronne, Mark Peters Jr., and Anne Jennings.

Not too much news going on this time of year. But the Library Friends of Oak Bluffs invite you to join them and library staff for coffee and refreshments on Friday, Dec. 30, at 10:30 to honor the late Dick Brown. They are establishing a scholarship memorializing Dick. Certainly there is no one more deserving, as Dick loved the Oak Bluffs Public Library and was a founding member of the Library Friends, and a volunteer and worker for many other organizations.

The Library Move and Groove Storytime for children of all ages, especially those who are busy on weekday mornings, continues on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10:30 to 11:15. Come listen to stories, share your favorite dance moves, and sing along.

Reminder to you all that Island schools reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.

So send your family news along to me, telling me of your guests, visitors, and even your off-Island adventures, but please remember, I have to have my column sent to the paper by noon on Mondays, and even earlier when there is a holiday in the week.

We send birthday smiles to Ava BenDavid and Claudia Metell on Dec. 31, as well as Anita Combra, who will celebrate her 96th birthday; Jen Araujo and Michelle Bettencourt on Jan. 2; Nola Mavro, Chris Alley, and Nicole deBettencourt on the 3rd; and Kate Feiffer and Jules BenDavid on Jan. 5.

Enjoy your new year; peace.