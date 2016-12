To the Editor:

With all due respect to Rabbi Glassman (Dec. 15, “Include the menorah in holiday decorations”), the menorah is a religious symbol. The holiday or Christmas tree is not. He neglected to mention its Germanic pagan roots as a “tree of lights.”

Neither the menorah nor the crèche have any legitimacy on government property. This includes the illegal, “bootleg” crèche recently installed at the Massachusetts State House by legislators!

Peter Colt Josephs

Chilmark