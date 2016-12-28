Poem: The Grin

By Lenny Hall
If you meet me on the street
Why not be bold and indiscreet
GRIN
If I see you in the store
And pick your dropped eggs from off the floor
GRIN
If I saw you by the sea
And we talked to some intelligent degree
GRIN
In life’s passioned dancing spin
If your face reveals the soul within
GRIN
If your love has closed the door
Her kisses felt — nevermore
In a metaphysic twist
Your face in pain — to this resists
GRIN
What do grins upon my face reveal
But genetic determination of how I feel
But what the observer cannot conceal
That grinning false face isn’t real
So with all these grins and smiles
That we seemed to have compiled
I put my poetic pencil down
And like a pathetic sad-faced clown
I bid you adieu
For love’s goodbyes,
They make me frown!
Lenny Hall is a student and observer of life without formal credentials, who finds inspiration on Martha’s Vineyard.