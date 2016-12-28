Poem: The Grin

By Lenny Hall

If you meet me on the street

Why not be bold and indiscreet

GRIN

If I see you in the store

And pick your dropped eggs from off the floor

GRIN

If I saw you by the sea

And we talked to some intelligent degree

GRIN

In life’s passioned dancing spin

If your face reveals the soul within

GRIN

If your love has closed the door

Her kisses felt — nevermore

In a metaphysic twist

Your face in pain — to this resists

GRIN

What do grins upon my face reveal

But genetic determination of how I feel

But what the observer cannot conceal

That grinning false face isn’t real

So with all these grins and smiles

That we seemed to have compiled

I put my poetic pencil down

And like a pathetic sad-faced clown

I bid you adieu

For love’s goodbyes,

They make me frown!

Lenny Hall is a student and observer of life without formal credentials, who finds inspiration on Martha’s Vineyard.