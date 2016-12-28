Tisbury: Island blessings

We had a wonderful Christmas with our son’s family. His in-laws came from Connecticut, Virginia, and Arizona. Our delightful granddaughters held a concert of trombone and cello. The most exciting thing for me was that this was the first time away from home for my husband in three years, except for hospital stays. He had a good time, which meant that I relaxed and enjoyed every minute. This was a grand new start for the brand-new year.

The artist reception for Kanta Lipsky is Friday, Dec. 30, from 5 to 6:30 pm at the Vineyard Playhouse. All art is for sale. About 5:45, Kanta will present her short play with dance, “The Christmas Fire.”

That evening, enjoy Anna Yukevich, vocals, and Jeremy Berlin at the last Jazz Cabaret for 2016 on Friday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 pm in the Marilyn Meyerhoff Lobby at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. Tickets are $25 at the door or online.

The Neighborhood Convention meets Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 11 am at the Unitarian Universalist Society. The topic is “Conversations with Clergy.” All are welcome to this informal gathering of Islanders. Bring a sack lunch.

You can see a free movie on Tuesday evening, Jan 3, at 7 pm at the Vineyard Haven library, with popcorn. This is the story of an American pilot who became a hero after landing his damaged plane on the Hudson River. You can guess the title. It stars Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, and Laura Linney, rated PG-13.

I told you last week about the free one-hour information session about “My Life, My Health,” on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 11 am at the Vineyard Haven library. “Live My Health” is an upcoming free six-week educational class for persons with chronic health conditions and their caregivers. Call 508-627-5797 for more information.

Remember ACE MV has classes in Excel and QuickBooks, as well as business management classes, beginning in January.

We have much to be thankful for on our Island. Community Services continues to help all of us, from the very young and their families to the very old. Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard and Elder Services, including the senior centers, Meals on Wheels, and the many other senior service providers, work together to give seniors help in making our lives more comfortable.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum saves our memories and shares our treasures. All Islanders are welcome to visit every Saturday during the winter for no charge. Learn our history and share the dreams of those who came before us.

Then there are all our Island friends and neighbors who do so much for us, whether we know them or not. For over 50 years, the Vineyard Conservation Society has been working to save the Island’s land, water, and natural resources, to ensure a beautiful, healthy, and sustainable environment for our future, conserving open space across the Island,

This is the time of year to count all these Island blessings, as they continue to make our Island home a better place.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Peter VanTassel and Toby Riseborough. Happy birthday tomorrow to Ron Druett, who parties in New Zealand.

Heard on Main Street: Have a glorious New Year!