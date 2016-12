Martha’s Vineyard Sports Schedule Winter 2017

MARTHA’S VINEYARD REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL

For complete, updated schedules, visit miaa.net/schools/public/martOa or mvrhs.org.

Home basketball games played at MVRHS.

MIAA state tournaments for winter sports begin in late February. Check miaa.net for details.

Boys Varsity Basketball

Tues., Jan. 1, 2017 vs. Coyle & Cassidy, 4:30 pm

Mon., Jan. 16, 2017 vs. Bishop Feehan, 3:00 pm

Fri., Jan. 20, 2017 vs. Somerset Berkley, 4:30 pm

Tues., Jan. 24, 2017 vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 4:30 pm

Tues., Jan. 31, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang, 4:30 pm

Tues., Feb. 14, 2017 vs. Sandwich 4:30 pm

Sat., Feb. 18, 2017 vs. Community Academy of Sci & Health 1:30 pm

Mon., Feb. 20, 2017 vs. Weston, 4:30 pm

Boys Junior Varsity Basketball

Tues., Jan. 1, 2017 vs. Coyle & Cassidy 3:00 pm

Mon., Jan. 16, 2017 vs. Bishop Feehan, 1:30 pm

Fri., Jan. 20, 2017 vs. Somerset Berkley, 3:00 pm

Tues., Jan. 24, 2017 vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3:00 pm

Tues., Jan. 31, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang, 3:00 pm

Boys Freshman Basketball

Thurs., Dec. 15, 2016 vs. Mashpee, 2:30 pm

Fri., Jan. 20, 2016 vs. Somerset Berkley, 3:00 pm

Tue., Jan 24, 2017 vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 3:00 pm

Tue., Jan 31, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang 3:00 pm

Girls Varsity Basketball

Fri., Dec. 9, 2016 vs. North Quincy, 4:30 pm

Tues., Dec. 13, 2016 vs. Sandwich, 4:30 pm

Sat., Dec. 17, 2016 vs. Abington, 3:00 pm

Thurs., Dec. 22, 2016 vs. Whitman-Hanson, 6:00 pm

Fri., Jan. 13, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang, 4:30 pm

Fri., Jan. 27, 2017 vs. Coyle & Cassidy, 4:30 pm

Sun., Jan. 29, 2017 vs. Plymouth South, 3:00 pm

Fri., Feb. 3, 2017 vs. Bishop Feehan, 4:30 pm

Tues., Feb. 7, 2017 vs. Somerset Berkley, 4:30 pm

Fri., Feb. 10, 2017 vs. Cardinal Spellman, 4:20 pm

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball

Sat., Dec. 17, 2016 vs. Abington, 1:30 pm

Tues., Dec. 13, 2016 vs. Sandwich, 3:00 pm

Fri., Jan. 27, 2017 vs. Coyle & Cassidy, 3:00 pm

Sun., Jan. 29, 2017 vs. Plymouth South, 1:30 pm

Tues., Feb. 7, 2017 vs. Somerset Berkley, 3:00 pm

Boys Varsity Ice Hockey

Home hockey games played at the MV Arena. For more information go to mvarena.com or vineyardhockey.com.

Sat., Dec. 17, 2016 vs. Dennis Yarmouth, 1:50 pm

Wed., Jan. 11, 2017 vs. Bishop Feehan, 4:40 pm

Sat., Jan. 14, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang, 1:00 pm

Fri., Jan. 20, 2017 vs. Bourne, 5:10 pm

Sun., Jan. 22, 2017 vs. Nantucket, 1:00 pm

Wed., Feb. 8, 2017 vs. Somerset, 4:30 pm

Wed., Feb. 15, 2017 vs. Coyle & Cassidy, 5:00 pm

Sun., Feb. 19, 2017 vs. Fairleigh Dickenson, TBD

Fri., Feb. 24, 2017 vs. Quincy, 5:00 pm

Boys Junior Varsity Ice Hockey

Sat., Dec. 17, 2016 vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 12:40 pm

Girls Varsity Ice Hockey

For more information visit mvgirlshockey.com.

Mon., Dec. 19, 2016 vs. Bourne, 4:00 pm

Fri., Jan. 30, 2017 vs. Nauset, 5:00 pm

Sat., Jan. 7, 2017 vs. Marshfield, 5:00 pm

Wed., Jan. 14, 2017 vs. Nah Rheault, 5:00 pm

Sat., Jan. 15, 2017 vs. Nan Rheault, TBD

Sat., Jan. 21, 2017 vs. Pembroke, 5:00 pm

Sat., Jan. 28, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang, 1:00 pm

Sat., Feb. 4, 2017 vs. Brookline, 5:00 pm

Wed., Feb. 8, 2017 vs. Sandwich, 3:00 pm

Mon., Feb. 20, 2017 vs. Norwood, 1:40 pm

Wed., Feb. 22, 2017 vs. Dennis-Yarmouth, 4:00 pm

Girls Junior Varsity Ice Hockey

Sat., Dec. 17, 2016 vs. Needham, 5:30 pm

Fri., Dec. 30, 2016 vs. Nauset, 3:40 pm

Fri., Jan. 6, 2017 vs. Sandwich, 4:40 pm

Sat., Jan. 14, 2017 vs. Scituate, 8:30 pm

Sat., Feb. 4, 2017 vs. Nauset, 11:20 pm

Swimming

Home meets at the Martha’s Vineyard YMCA. For more information go to ymcamv.org.

Thurs., Dec. 15, 2016 vs. New Bedford, 3:15 pm

Tues., Dec. 20, 2017 vs. Dighton-Rehoboth, 3:15 pm

Tues., Jan. 17, 2017 vs. Durfee, 3:15 pm

Thurs., Jan. 19, 2017 vs. Bishop Stang, 3:15 pm

Sat., Jan. 28, 2017 vs. Nauset, 12:30 pm

Sat., Jan. 31, 2017 vs. Bishop Feehan, 3:15 pm

Indoor Track

Boys and girls indoor track will race at Wheaton College on Wed. Dec. 21, 2016 and Wed. Jan. 18, 2017. Both meets start at 3:30 pm.

JUNIOR HIGH SPORTS

Interscholastic Basketball

All varsity games begin at 3:30 pm, junior varsity begins at 4:30 pm. Make-up games will be played the week of January 2, if needed. Play-off games will be scheduled the week of January 8. Finals will be played the week of January 15.

Thurs., Dec. 1, 2016 – Boys: Edgartown (EDG) vs West Tisbury (WT), at WT School; Oak Bluffs (OB) vs Tisbury, at Tisbury School. Girls: WT vs Edgartown, at Edgartown School; Tisbury vs. OB, at OB School.

Mon., Dec. 5, 2016 – Girls: Charter vs. Edgartown, at Edgartown School.

Tues., Dec 6, 2016 – Boys: OB vs. WT, at WT School; Edgartown vs. Charter, at Edgartown School. Girls: WT vs. OB, at OB School; Tisbury vs. Charter, at Tisbury School.

Thurs., Dec. 8, 2016 – Boys: WT vs. Tisbury, at Tisbury School; OB vs. Charter, at Charter School. Girls: Tisbury vs. WT, at WT School.

Tues., Dec. 13, 2016 – Boys: Tisbury vs. Edgartown, at Edgartown School; Charter vs. OB, at OB School. Girls: Edgartown vs. Tisbury, at Tisbury; WT vs. Charter, at WT School.

Thurs., Dec. 15, 2016 – Boys: WT vs. Edgartown, at Edgartown School; Charter vs. Tisbury, at Tisbury School. Girls: Edgartown vs. WT, at WT School; Charter vs. OB, at OB School.

Fri., Dec. 16, 2016 – Girls: Charter vs. WT, at WT School.

Tues., Dec. 19, 2016 – Boys: Edgartown vs. Tisbury, at Tisbury School; WT vs OB, at OB School. Girls: Tisbury vs. Edgartown, at Edgartown School; OB vs WT, at WT School.

Thurs., Dec. 21, 2016 – Edgartown vs OB, at OB School; Tisbury vs. Charter, at West Tisbury School. Girls: OB vs. Edgartown, at Edgartown School.

Thurs., Jan. 5, 2017 – Boys: OB vs. Edgartown, at Edgartown School. Girls: Edgartown vs. OB, at OB School.

YOUTH SPORTS

Makos YMCA swim club

Practice for Makos teams is at the YMCA. All Makos meets are off-Island for the remainder of the season.

Novice: Monday and Wednesday 4:00-5:00 pm

Bronze/Silver: Monday-Thursay 4:00-5:00 pm

Gold: Monday-Thursday 5:00-6:30 pm

ORCAS: Wednesday 3:45-4:15 pm; Fridays 1:15-2:00 pm

Martha’s Vineyard Youth Hockey

Schedule subject to change; visit MV Arena mvarena.com and MV Youth Hockey mvyouthhockey.org websites for updated information.

Mini-Mites (ages 7 and younger): Practices Monday at 4:50 pm. Games friday night at 4:50 pm.

House Mites (ages 4-8): Practice Monday and Wednesday 4:50 – 5:40 pm; games Friday night at 4:50 pm.

Island League (ages 9-13): Friday nights throughout the winter; games Friday at 6pm.

Ospreys (girls ages 9 -13): Practice Wednesdays at 4:50 pm.

Squirt Wales & Travel Mites practice Thursdays at 4:50 pm.

PeeWee A&W / Squirt Smythe practice Thursdays at 6:00 pm.

PeeWee Smythe & Bantam Wales practice Thursdays at 7:10 pm.

Southern New England Hockey Conference (SNEHC)

snehc.org

Martha’s Vineyard Mariners (Squirts, PeeWee, Bantams)

All home games at the Martha’s Vineyard Arena

Squirt Smythe

Sat., Jan. 14: vs. Worcester Junior Crusaders, 10:40 am

Sat., Jan. 28: vs. SWS (Somerset-Watuppa-Swansea) Chiefs, 10:10 am, 11:20 am

Squirt Wales East

Sat., Feb. 11: vs. North Attleboro Devils (Red), 10:10 am

Squirt Wales West

Sun., Jan. 8: vs. Northern Rhode Island Vikings, 11:50 am, 1 pm

Sun., Jan. 15: vs. Warwick (R.I.) Wave, 1:10 pm

Sun., Feb. 5: vs Warwick Wave, 1:10 pm

PeeWee Smythe

Sat., Jan. 7: vs. Warwick Wave (Blue), 12:20 pm, 1:40 pm

Sat., Feb. 11: vs. Nantucket Nor’easters, 12:30 pm, 1:40 pm

PeeWee Wales

Sat., Jan. 7: vs. Rhode Island Junior Rams (Blue), 11:10 am

Sun., Jan. 8: vs. Warwick Wave, 10:40 am

Sun., Jan. 22: vs. Northern R.I. Vikings (Green), 11:00 am

Sun., Feb. 12: vs. Greater Providence Bears, 10:40 am

Sun., Feb. 12 vs. Lower Cape Coyotes, 1:10 pm

Sat., Feb. 18: vs. Woonsocket (R.I.) North Stars, 12:30 pm

Sun., Feb. 26: vs. Yarmouth-Dennis Dolphins, 11:40 am

PeeWee Adams

Sun., Jan. 29: vs. Yarmouth-Dennis Dolphins, 2:10 pm, 3:20 pm

Sat., Feb. 18: vs. Greater Providence Bears, 11:20 am, 1:40 pm

Bantam Wales

Sun., Jan. 8: vs. SWS Chiefs, time to be determined (TBD)

Sun., Jan. 29: vs. Woonsocket North Stars, 11:50 am

Sat., Feb. 4: vs. Lower Cape Coyotes, 1:50 pm

Sun., Feb. 12: vs. North Attleboro Devils, 11:50 am

RUNNING

20th Annual Vineyard 20-Miler

Sat., Feb. 17 at 11 am. mv20miler.com.

All proceeds from this event benefit Martha’s Vineyard Youth Hockey, and other deserving Island youth organizations.

Course: Starts at Steamship Authority Terminal, Vineyard Haven, continues across drawbridge into Oak Bluffs, around East Chop, through Oak Bluffs center, down State Beach Road, Edgartown-West Tisbury Road, Airport Road, Vineyard Haven-Edgartown Road, County Road to finish at Oak Bluffs School.

Registration: for Martha’s Vineyard 20-Miler (individual), $55; for Amity Island Relay (2 x 10 miles), $110