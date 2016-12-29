Slideshow: The year in photos By The Martha's Vineyard Times - Dec 29, 2016 1 of 23 Dan Linsalata, with his wife Donna Linsalata, stood out in a red and green plaid suit on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2015. — Sam Moore Jason Sanphy of North Reading enjoyed the chili festival in style. — Sam Moore Samantha Look leads a group of young horse groomers at the Martha's Vineyard Horse Center in West Tisbury. — Sam Moore The BaHa Brothers played Jimmy Buffet and the Beach Boys to celebrants at the Chili Festival on Jan. 30, 2016. — Sam Moore A stone wall in Chilmark on a snowy day in February. — Sam Moore Waves crash over a pier during a February snow storm. — Arletta Charter Dancers silhouetted by the psychedelic TV screens at Peter Simon's Blissed Out Dance Party on March 4, 2016. — Sam Moore Landon Madeiros leans over to grab a ring on opening day at the Flying Horses Carousel in April. — Sam Moore Caleb Luciel was one of the wandering egg hunters at the Edgartown Lighthouse Easter egg hunt on March 27, 2016. — Sam Moore Skylar Bernat looks on as one of the FARM Institute's new lambs is bottle-fed on April 16, 2016. — Lisa Vanderhoop Hugo and Finlee Callen get as close as possible to a recently shorn alpaca on Alpaca Sheering Day in April. — Lisa Vanderhoop Chris Connors forgot to bring his mouse to the Martha's Vineyard Makers Fair, and was forced to make one on the spot, on May 7, 2016. — Sam Moore Everett Hoag, right, paints a lizard on Christian Hayes' face at the Oak Bluffs Harbor Festival on June 18, 2016. — Sam Moore Wyatt Thornton makes big bubbles as his sister Penelope looks on at the Oak Bluffs Harbor Festival on June 18, 2016. — Sam Moore Richie Roy grilled hot dogs with the Tisbury Fire Department at the Tisbury Street Fair on July 7, 2016. — Sam Moore John Clough hands over a fluffy stick of cotton candy at the Tisbury Street Fair on July 7, 2016. — Sam Moore A Felix Neck sunset kayak trip on Sengekontacket Pond on August 1, 2016. — Sophia McCarron The Verbaro/Medeiros clan, visiting from New Bedford, on the porch of their rented cottage, Lavender and Lace, on Illumination Night, August 17, 2016. — Sam Moore Jeff Majkowski holds his daughter Emelyn Majkowski on her first Halloween outing in Edgartown on Oct. 29, 2016. — Stacey Rupolo It’s been a photogenic year here on Martha’s Vineyard. Here are some editors’ picks of the year’s best photos.