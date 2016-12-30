Varsity girls hockey team celebrates first season win on home ice

1 of 7

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Girls Varsity hockey team notched their first win of the season on home ice Friday night, Dec. 30, defeating the Nauset Furies 5-2.

The Vineyarders came out hot in the first period, combatting strong defense by Nauset in front of the net with fierce offensive pressure, including several promising rushes by Saige Araujo.

Finally, five minutes in, starting left wing Julia Levesque netted the first goal of the night for the Vineyard.

Nauset battled back, but the goal went unanswered for the remainder of the period. With just 38 seconds on the clock, the Vineyard advanced their lead with a beautiful round the net pass from star senior Kylie Hatt to Natalia Lakis, who was lying in wait with a one-timer from in front of the crease.

The Furies fought back in the second period, closing the deficit with a goal by defender Cathryn Ready flung high to the right corner of the net.

Shortly after, a tripping call and a subsequent slashing penalty put the Vineyard on a power play which returned the action to the offensive zone. A forceful shot by Megan Sonia was blocked, but the starting center collected her own rebound and slid it past Nauset goaltender Molly McKenna to secure a 3-1 Vineyard lead.

Unfortunately for the Vineyard, Nauset narrowed the gap again with a quick shot off the face-off trickling through the five hole of Vineyard goaltender Julia Bettencourt.

Play got scrappy towards the end of the second period, with both teams penalized for roughing and checking calls, but neither team was able to score shorthanded, and the period closed out with the Vineyard ahead 3-2.

Several nice saves by Ms. Bettencourt left the score unchanged through much of the third period, but the Vineyard wasn’t done scoring yet. A gracefully stickhanded advance by Ms. Hatt earned her a well deserved point, and seconds later, a shot to the top pocket by Genny Kent, assisted by Lacey Dinning and Natalia Lakis, insured the Vineyard win.

“It felt good, we needed to win a game,” coach John Fiorito said of the Vineyard girls, who are now 1-4-1 for the season. “Every period we’ve learned, we’ve gained experience and confidence. Just being in games we’ve gotten better and better every period.”

The girls squad will compete next against Marshfield next Saturday, Jan. 7.

“We have five practices before then,” Mr. Fiorito said. “We’ll just try to up our speed and confidence with the puck. We just want to get better every game.”

JV girls fall to the Furies

In junior varsity play, the Vineyard girls fell to the Furies 4-3, despite a spectacular performance by the upcoming Vineyard goaltenders and goals by Lena Hanschka, Veronica Wendt, and Adelaide Keene.