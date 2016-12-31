Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no final da versão em inglês.

The year of 2016 was not for the faint of heart, and I believe in one way or another, we are all brave survivors. There were political and economic crises and terrorist attacks around the world. Families were decimated and children left homeless in Aleppo, Syria. An air disaster in Columbia took the lives of the Brazilian soccer team, Chapecoense; players, members of the team’s technical staff, and journalists. We cried for all of these victims as if they were our family.

There were also our personal pains. Perhaps the passing of a family member, finding out about a loved one’s illness or people we love moving away. There were the crazy twists and the avalanche of bad news that came with the U.S. presidential campaign, and the passing of so many idols we grew up listening to and admiring.

However, in the midst of all of the craziness, there was the ever succinct reminder of the importance of remaining united, and how crucial it is to exhibit kindness, which can give us reason to hope. It can only get better from here; we will get stronger because of the obstacles we’ll face together.

New Year’s represents a clean slate, the opportunity to start over, to be and do better, to let go of grudges, to exercise more, to commit to letting go of what doesn’t serve us, to quit drinking or smoking, to love more deeply, to forgive, to change and open our minds.

My wish is that regardless of what awaits us in 2017, when we think we can no longer endure, that we will incorporate into our lives the promise that the New Year brings: We can start over at any moment, and move forward with a different mindset, one that will change the narrative for the better and make the lives of everyone around us lighter. Happy 2017, and let this year be more generous to us all.

Portuguese translation – Tradução em português

O ano de 2016 não foi para os fracos do coração, e eu acredito de uma forma ou de outra, nós somos todos sobreviventes corajosos. Houve crises políticas e econômicas e ataques terroristas ao redor do mundo. As famílias foram dizimadas e as crianças ficaram desabrigadas em Aleppo, na Síria. Um desastre aéreo em Columbia levou a vida da equipe de futebol brasileira Chapecoense: jogadores, membros da equipe técnica da equipe e jornalistas. Choramos por todas essas vítimas como se fossem nossa família.

Houve também as nossas dores pessoais. Talvez a passagem de um membro da família, descobrir sobre a doença de um ente querido ou pessoas que amamos se afastando. Houve as reviravoltas loucas e a avalanche de más notícias que vieram com a campanha presidencial dos EUA, assim como a passagem de tantos ídolos que crescemos ouvindo e admirando.

No entanto, em meio a toda a loucura, houve o lembrete sucinto sempre da importância de permanecermos unido, e o quão crucial é exibir bondade, o que nos da razão para termos esperança. Só pode ficar melhor daqui para frente. Ficaremos mais fortes por causa dos obstáculos que vamos enfrentar juntos.

O ano novo representa uma folha limpa, a oportunidade de começar de novo, ser e fazer melhor, deixar os rancores de lado, exercitar-se mais, comprometer-se a abandonar o que não nos serve, parar de beber ou fumar, de amar profundamente, perdoar, mudar e abrir nossas mentes. O meu desejo é que, independentemente do que nos espera em 2017, quando pensamos que já não podemos suportar, que possamos incorporar na nossa vida a promessa que o ano novo traz: podemos sempre começar de novo a qualquer momento e seguir em frente com uma mentalidade diferente, e que a narrativa pode ser melhor e que podenos tornar as vidas de todos ao nosso redor mais leve. Feliz 2017, e que este ano seja mais generoso para todos nós.