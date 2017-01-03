Aquinnah: Visitors

Happy New Year, one and all. So far, the year in Aquinnah is off to a good start, with many visitors this past weekend. Summer resident Rachel MacDonald and her son Mike visited from Ithaca. Len and Mallory Butler had all their children and grandchildren with them. Jud Smith took his boys skiing for a few days, and returned for New Year’s Eve. I heard of many dips in the ocean on New Year’s Day. That sounds like a great way to start off the New Year (in theory; I’m not sure about in reality). I made no resolutions for New Year’s because I never keep them, but I do hope that in 2017 we take part in and fight for more acts of justice and peace than in 2016.

The Aquinnah library will be open its regular hours this week. Story time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. Kids’ Craft will be on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, and the Afterschool Group meets Tuesdays at 4 pm.

On Friday, Jan. 6, Pathways presents “We Dance!” with DJ Wayne Elliott. There will be guest performances by Leah Crosby, Danielle Doell, and Christina Montoya, who will be dancing (and getting you to dance) salsa. The doors open at 6:30 pm, and the event starts at 7 pm. Pathways Living Room Studios is open daily from 11 am to 5 pm for you to stop by and work on a project with some company. There is Wi-Fi and a computer available. They are closed on Wednesday and Sunday. Pathways Gathering Space is located at 9 State Road in Chilmark. Contact them at 508-645-9098 and check their website at pathwaysmv.org for updates.

Cat Garfinkle is offering her amazing Restorative Yoga class at the Yoga Barn on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 3 to 5:30 pm. Register by emailing Cat at catgee@me.com or calling her at 203-253-2261. The fee for the class is $35.

There will be a special presentation at the Chilmark Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10: Dr. Yvonne Spicer, who is an international speaker and advocate for precollege science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education, will speak. She will speak from 6 to 8 pm after visiting the Chilmark School, and will be presenting information about STEAM for parents on the Island. Please come and learn more about this Island initiative.

Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, I will be leading an Art Group for ages 18 to 26 at the Island Wide Youth Collaborative in Oak Bluffs, on the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services campus. The focus will be on writing and creating art with found objects. It will be every other Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 pm, and pizza will be served. Please call 508-693-7900, ext. 400, to register.

Happy birthday to Megan Ottens-Sargent, who celebrates on Friday, and to Sally Taylor, who celebrates on Saturday. Congratulations to Paula and David Eisenberg, who welcomed their first grandchild on Dec. 30. Their son Matt and his wife Amanda had a baby boy named Louis. Everyone is doing well, and Paula and David are over the moon with delight.

If you are hungry for food and community this winter, the churches on Martha’s Vineyard serve a community supper or lunch. Here is a list of some of them. The Chilmark Community Church serves a community supper on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. The West Tisbury Congregational Church offers a community supper on Wednesdays at 5:30 pm. The Federated Church on Summer Street in Edgartown will be serving free lasagna lunches on Sundays, starting Jan. 8, from 12:30 to 2 pm. These events are free, and open to everyone in every Island community.