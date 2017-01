The Edgartown Bridge Club did not hold a game on Dec. 26 due to the holiday.

At the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven on Dec. 27, four pairs competed. Three pairs tied for first place: Michel Riel, playing with Dave Donald, Michael and Sandy Lindheimer, and Ency and Robert Fokos.

At the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury on Dec. 29, four pairs competed, with Barbara Silk and Bea Phear finishing in first place.