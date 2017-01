Cheryl B. Stark, 70, died at her West Tisbury home on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. A celebration of Cheryl’s life is being planned for the spring, with a date and time to be announced. Donations in her memory may be made to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Infusion Services, P.O. Box 1477, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. A complete obituary will follow in a later newspaper edition. Arrangements are under the care of Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs.