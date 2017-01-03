Intro to artisan bread baking

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
Attendees of one of the Vineyard Bread Project's classes roll out their bread dough. —Courtesy Kate Warner

Learn the basics of baking artisan bread at the Vineyard Bread Project on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 8:45 to 11:45 am. You will learn basic techniques on dough mixing, shaping, and baking. White and whole wheat doughs will be used to make a variety of products students can bring home. The cost for participation is $52 per person, and each class accepts a maximum of four people. Private classes for up to four adults can be booked for $208. To register, go to vineyardbreadproject.com or call 508-560-0260.