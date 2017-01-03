Intro to artisan bread baking

Learn the basics of baking artisan bread at the Vineyard Bread Project on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 8:45 to 11:45 am. You will learn basic techniques on dough mixing, shaping, and baking. White and whole wheat doughs will be used to make a variety of products students can bring home. The cost for participation is $52 per person, and each class accepts a maximum of four people. Private classes for up to four adults can be booked for $208. To register, go to vineyardbreadproject.com or call 508-560-0260.