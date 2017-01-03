Kick off 2017 with healthy recipes

In the past week I’ve heard the words “new year, new you” over a dozen times. A new year is a fresh start, a blank slate, and a chance to initiate healthier habits, especially eating habits. I’m no exception — I realize that eating over 7,000 calories a day might not be ideal, since I’m definitely not training for the Olympics. But healthy food does not have to be flavorless, it just means moderation, healthier fats, and more plant-based meals. Today, I’m sharing a couple of salad recipes, and my ultimate salad dressing, to help you eat will in 2017. May 2017 be a deliciously healthy year for you and yours.

Avocado and Cucumber Salad

2 large cucumbers

2 avocados

1 lime, juiced

3 Tbsp. olive oil

¼ cup goat cheese

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Using a vegetable peeler, peel the cucumber on all sides (minus the seedy center), and thinly slice the avocados. Whisk together the lime juice, olive oil, and salt.

Place cucumber slices and avocados in a bowl. Drizzle with lime dressing and sprinkle with cheese and cilantro. Chill and serve.

Whole-Grain Salmon Salad

1 lb. salmon fillets, skinless

2 cups farro, cooked

2 large carrots, peeled

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup slivered almonds, toasted

1 pomegranate, deseeded

For the dressing:

6 Tbsp. olive oil

3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. mustard

salt and pepper, to taste

Bake the salmon in a 350°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes, seasoned with salt and pepper. Prep the carrots by thinly slicing into matchsticks. In a large bowl, toss the cooked farro, carrots, cranberries, almonds, and pomegranate.

In a smaller bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients and drizzle over salad. Toss everything together and gently flake the cooked salmon into it. Fold together and season to taste once again. Serve chilled or room temperature, topped with fresh herbs if desired.

Tahini Turmeric Salad Dressing

1 cup Stonyfield Greek Yogurt

¼ cup tahini paste

1 lemon, juiced

1 garlic clove, minced

3 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. turmeric powder

salt and pepper, to taste

Blend all the ingredients in a blender and season to taste. Dress greens like kale, or toss in a salad with whole grains and nuts. This creamy dressing stands up to hearty salads!