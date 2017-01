Patricia Blanc, beloved wife, mother of six, with 16 grandchildren, died peacefully on Dec. 31, 2016, at home on Martha’s Vineyard, surrounded by her husband Rene and family. A written tribute of her life will be posted soon, and a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.