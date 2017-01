By

By John Ortman

Leaves in the wind

Blown and scattered,

Whirl in a spiral

Turn in the air.

Leaves in the wind

Dance and frolic,

Crackle a song

Across the lawn.

Leaves in the wind

Circling downward,

Fall softly to rest

To earth once more.

John Ortman, a retired federal program manager in teacher professional development, lives year-round on Chappy.