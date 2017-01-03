R.J. Connelly III named to 10 Best Estate Planning Attorneys for 2016

R.J. Connelly III of Oak Bluffs has been named one of the 10 Best Estate Planning Attorneys by the American Institute of Legal Counsel (AIOLC), an invitation-only legal organization recognizing excellence of practitioners. According to a press release, AIOLC is an impartial third-party attorney-rating organization. To qualify for this honor, Attorney Connelly had to be nominated by the AIOLC board, clients, and his peers, attain the highest degree of professional achievement in his field, and have an impeccable client satisfaction rating.

“I am excited to receive this award,” said Mr. Connelly, “and our staff deserves credit as well, since we as a firm work exceedingly hard for our clients. It’s a great accomplishment for our team.”

Mr. Connelly has garnered multiple honors for his accomplishments in his practice of elder law, most recently receiving the “Hero Award” from the Alliance for Better Long-Term Care.