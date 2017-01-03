Vineyarders take the plunge

Kicking off 2017 with a chilly dip in the ocean.

By
Stacey Rupolo
Robert Baker, center, owner of the Woodland Grill organized the polar plunge at State Beach with his wife Christina Baker. —Stacey Rupolo
The 2017 Woodland Grill polar plunge participants. —Stacey Rupolo
Participants of the 2017 Woodland polar plunge rush into the water off State Beach. —Libby Mueller
Plunge participants run, some screaming, out of the water. —Libby Mueller
The biting cold of the water was shocking to some swimmers. —Stacey Rupolo
Many people rushed to get out of the water while others lingered. —Stacey Rupolo
Young plungers run out of the water as fast as they can. —Stacey Rupolo
The mad dash to warm towels and cars begins. —Libby Mueller

It may not have been the perfect day for a swim, but that didn’t stop about 50 people from gathering at State Beach on Sunday morning for the sixth annual Woodland Grill polar plunge. Christina and Robert Baker, owners of the Woodland Grill, organize the plunge each year. This year they donated their proceeds to the Dukes County Veterans Services.

After standing on the windswept beach for about 15 minutes, the group ran into the chilly water for a refreshing dip.

“It’s a great way to start the new year,” Will DeBettencourt said. “It’s actually nice today. We’ve been out here when the sand was frozen.”  Then he put on a Hawaiian grass skirt and ran down the beach and into the water.

Some swimmers stayed in for just seconds; others lingered for a minute or two. But when they got out, all 50 of them made a beeline for their warm cars.