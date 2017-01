On Friday, Jan. 6, join Pathways in Chilmark for an evening of performances by local dancers, followed by a community dance party. Guest performers include Leah Crosby, Danielle Doell, Christina Montoya, and DJ Wayne Elliot. This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30, and dancing will begin at 7. For more information, visit pathwaysmv.org.