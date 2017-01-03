Join the Vineyard Conservation Society for a winter walk around the Frances Newhall Woods Preserve on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 pm. This 512-acre property houses one of the largest intact ecosystems on Martha’s Vineyard, including at least eight distinct natural communities, 10 different soil types, and more than 200 plant and animal species. The walk will last one to two hours, followed by cider and cookies. Please dress for the weather, and keep any dogs on leashes. Parking is off North Road about one mile from the West Tisbury end; look for VCS signs and flags on the south side of the road. For more information, call 508-693-9588.