Chilmark: Changing schedules

Transitioning back to a regular schedule after the holidays takes some getting used to for many. Sunrise is the gift for being up early. School has started, the Winter Shelter Program has begun, daylight is lingering longer, while family and holiday revelers have returned home until the next vacation. I’ve had a bad cough and stayed home, while my husband became the designated partygoer. If you’re a parent of/or a high school senior, you may well have suffered through the college application deadline of the new year, and this week of getting back to normal will be a relief — at least I hope so.

Congratulations to Joan LeLacheur and Richard Skidmore, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, and to Ebba Hierta and Chuck Hodgkinson, who celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on New Year’s Eve. Wishing you all many happy and healthy years ahead.

This week Pathways Projects offers “We Dance” on Friday, Jan. 6, with DJ Wayne Elliott and guest dance performers to be announced. Doors open at 6:30, followed by 7 pm performances, and then everyone is invited to dance, free. Native Earth Teaching Farm’s Rebecca Gilbert “Wool for Water” meets every Monday afternoon from 1:15 to 3 pm for an instructive session of knitting and spinning for Standing Rock. No experience necessary, materials provided; however, yarn, tools, skills, or a willingness to learn are all invited. All ages welcome. Tuesday evenings writers are welcome to come share work; sign-up begins at 6:30 pm, readings at 7 pm. For more info, call 508-645-9098.

Stories and Songs at the Chilmark Library are offered Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Need a warm spot for lunch? Come in from the cold with your takeout lunch and enjoy it in the library’s Meeting Room; enjoy the wonderful paintings by Anne Cook.

Community Suppers continue on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Chilmark Community Church, and rotate towns and churches on a daily basis through the winter months. Mondays are at St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown at 5:30 pm. Wednesdays, head to First Congregational Church of West Tisbury at 5:30 pm. Thursdays are at the Good Shepherd Parish in Vineyard Haven, at 5 pm. Fridays are in Vineyard Haven at the Grace Episcopal Church, at 5 pm. Saturdays are at Oak Bluffs Trinity Parish House at the Campgrounds, beginning at 5 pm. And Sundays, enjoy lunch at the Edgartown Federated Church at 12:30 pm. Community suppers are open to all Islanders, are free, and donations are not accepted. If you’re interested in becoming involved, contact the church directly.

Get cooking for the next Chilmark Potluck Jam on Saturday, Jan. 7, beginning at 5:30 pm. The musical lineup only gets better. Thank you, Alex Karalekas, for providing this community sustenance in the dark of winter.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1 to 3 pm, join the Vineyard Conservation Society’s guided Winter Walk at the Frances Newhall Woods Preserve, a 512-acre property spanning West Tisbury and Chilmark, including eight distinct natural communities, 10 soil types, and more than 200 plant and animal species. Please dress for the weather; dogs are allowed on leashes. Parking is off North Road, about one mile from the West Tisbury end; look for VCS signs and flags on the south side of the road. For more information, call 508-693-9588 or write to info@vineyardconservation.org.

Kate Warner and Vineyard Bread Project begin their Sunday breadmaking classes, limited to four people, with “An Introduction to Artisan Bread Baking for Adults,” on Jan. 8 from 8:45 to 11:45 am. Learn ways to mix dough, some shaping techniques, and how to bake in a home kitchen. White and whole wheat doughs are used to make a variety of different products, and you will go home with bread. Sign up for one class, $52, or all of them. You can sign up or get more information at vineyardbreadproject.com, or call 508-560-0260.

Jennifer DeLorenzo, creator of the West Tisbury Yoga in School Program, is teaching aerial yoga at the Yoga Barn on Thursdays, from 4 to 5 pm. Also, guys, she is teaching a “Men’s Beginner and Beyond” class on Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. To sign up or for more info on these and other Yoga Barn offerings, contact Jen@mvyogabarn.com or see mvyogabarn.com.

Have a good week.