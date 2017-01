To the Editor:

A big shout-out thank you to Tony Lombardi and his excellent staff of computer techs, who offer free-of-charge technical support once a month on Saturdays from 11 am to 1 pm at Alex’s Place at the YMCA! Bring your devices, iPhones, iPads, and laptops, etc., and your challenges to them for support, help, and problem-solving with no stress. Another terrific Island resource. Spread the word!

Helene Barr

West Tisbury