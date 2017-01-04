Not sleeping well

To the Editor:

In response to Mr. Eric Markson’s comments of last week (Dec. 29, “Another entitlement to the Wampanoag”) regarding the Wampanoag Tribe’s want of a casino in Aquinnah. Oh my (if there is a God), are you kidding me?: “Their land was given to them …”? I cannot believe the profound ignorance of that statement, Mr. Markson.

I do not believe I need to say anything more. I think your words speak for themselves.

Who gave you your land, Mr. Markson? Oh that’s right, you won it by history, through fair and just ways of war and spread of disease. I don’t sleep as well as you.

Happy New Year, sir.

Daniel J. Leventritt

Chilmark