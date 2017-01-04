REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: December 26 – 30, 2016

Edgartown

Dec. 30, Wells Fargo Bank NA, as trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1 present holder of a mortgage from Uenes F. Marques, sold 51 South Twentieth St. to Wells Fargo Bank NA as trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1, for $478,000 by foreclosure deed.

Dec. 30, Anne B. Baker, trustee of 86 Mattakesett Way Realty Trust, sold 86 Mattakesett Way and 92 Mattakesett Way to Kathleen B. Wheeler for $2,240,875.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 29, Patrick C. Dougherty and Paul D. Crockett, trustees of 70 Simpson Avenue Realty Trust, sold 70 Simpson Ave. to Jeremy D. and Jeanette N. Driesen for $593,000.

Tisbury

Dec. 27, Jason E. Arcudi and Elena Arcudi sold 6 Rogers Farm Rd. to Marta Benitez and Paula Corts for $375,000.

Dec. 28, Christopher J. and Elizabeth C. Bowden sold 154 Bernard Circle to Denise M. and Colleen M. Flynn for $420,000.

Dec. 28, Susan Rose, f/k/a Susan Alford-Sandman, sold 129 Lagoon Ave. to Rosemarie Willett for $430,000.

Dec. 29, Walter K. Belcher, trustee of WKB Real Estate Investment Trust, sold 49 Edgartown Rd. to Tracian D. and Damion L. Brooks for $499,000.

Dec. 29, Peggy Andrews Dowd, f/k/a Peggy Andrews Harris, sold 20A Andrews Rd. to Allan and Diane Sampson for $105,000

Dec. 29, Wendy Ruhl Jones sold 19A Andrews Rd. to Allan and Diane Sampson for $105,000

West Tisbury

Dec. 28, Henry J. Ahearn sold 186 Oak Lane to Henry Firme Leal 3rd and Kari Scott Leal for $690,000.

Dec. 28, Mary Ellis, a/k/a Mary C. Ellis, and Gary A. Ellis sold 515 State Rd. to Andrue C. and Sarah L. Carr for $512,000.