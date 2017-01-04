Rep. Dylan Fernandes sworn in on Beacon Hill

Dylan Fernandes officially became the new state representative for the Cape and Islands when he was sworn in at an inaugural ceremony at the State House on Beacon Hill on Wednesday. He was among 200 lawmakers and legislators-elect sworn in to the state’s 190th General Court. Governor Charlie Baker presided over the ceremony.

Mr. Fernandes, a Democrat from Falmouth, will replace four-term Cape and Islands Democratic representative Tim Madden of Nantucket, who opted not to run for re-election.

There was a youth movement afoot in November’s election, with Mr. Fernandes, 26, topping independent Tobias Glidden, 28, from Nantucket.

Mr. Fernandes won 43 percent of the Vineyard vote, Mr. Glidden won 34 percent.

Mr. Fernandes was a staffer on the South Coast for Senator Elizabeth Warren before most recently serving as Attorney General Maura Healey’s political director and as digital director for the Attorney General’s Office.

At a post-election listening tour stop in Oak Bluffs, Mr. Fernandes promised to have one aide permanently based on Martha’s Vineyard.