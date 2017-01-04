Tisbury displays menorah in Owen Park

A nine-foot menorah was placed in Owen Park last Friday to mark the last three days of Hanukkah. Rabbi Dr. Yosef Glassman, who initiated the project with other members of the Jewish community, told The Times on Tuesday that the menorah represented a celebration of diversity. It was donated anonymously to the town of Tisbury.

“It’s the first time on the Vineyard that there’s been a public menorah,” Rabbi Dr. Glassman said. “In that sense, it’s significant.”

The Rabbi said since the Island displays Christmas decorations, and also has a significant Jewish population, he and other members of the Jewish community thought it would be appropriate to include a menorah. They worked with the town and selectmen, and on Dec. 20 Tisbury board of selectmen voted unanimously to accept the gift and display it in a public place. The menorah is now owned by the town and will go up every year with other holiday decorations.

Rabbi Glassman said the original menorah stood in Jerusalem over 2,000 years ago and was considered “a house of prayer for all peoples.”