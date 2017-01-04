Tisbury: Picture perfect resolutions

Seems odd to decide on a cold winter day that you should make a resolution to improve your life. It’s not a good time to begin biking, or walking more, though that is one way to keep warm. You could decide to try to make someone happy. Or just call or visit a friend you’ve been neglecting. Or you could decide to improve your picture-taking skills …

Whether you are a beginner or a pro, the Martha’s Vineyard Photo Club welcomes photographers of all kinds and all levels. They meet monthly on the first Thursday of the month at 6 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. That’s tonight, Thursday, Jan. 5. Club activities include photo sharing, learning various aspects of photography, and taking field trips.

The New Year is definitely a good time to reflect on your life and the world around you. Everyone is welcome to an interfaith service of readings, reflections, and prayers at Meditations of Peace at 3 pm this Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Chapel. This will include music, guided meditation, and times of contemplative silence. More info at 973-879-9813.

See opera in cinema at noon on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center. Though “Delila” is how it is usually spelled in English, “Samson et Dalila” is a live filming of an October 2016 performance, sung in French, at the Opera de Paris; it’s one of the most performed French operas in the world.

Monday Night at the Movies 2017 begins Jan. 9 at 7 pm on the Patricia Neal Stage of the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. “The Fountainhead” is on Monday, Jan. 9, and “A Face in the Crowd” shows Jan. 16. See “Hud” on Jan. 23, and “In Harm’s Way” on Jan. 20. All these January films feature Patricia Neal. All Monday movies are $5 cash at the door.

Denise Dorsey Cafarelli would have been 60 just a week ago. Her daughter Ashleena Cafarelli and her family, Lori and Corrinne Dorsey, Toby and Maggie Riseborough, and all of the Dorseys thank all who contributed in memory of Denise.

Susan Klein begins the Memoir Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 3:30 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center, running through March 2. All materials are provided. More at 508-693-4140.

The Massachusetts Commission on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning (LGBTQ) youth shares information on Thursday, Jan. 12. That is from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Oak Bluffs library meeting room. Share your experience with education, health, and human services for LGBTQ youth in Martha’s Vineyard. For more information, go to mvcommunityservices.com.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services offers a Dialogue on Teen Substance Abuse for parents of teens and tweens from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the MVRHS library. Learn early warning signs of teen drug use, and what to do. For more information, go to mvcommunityservices.com.

There is also a transgender support group for adults and youth of all ages in any stage of the process of transitioning from their assigned gender to their affirmed gender at the Island Counseling Center at MVCS. Anyone interested in joining the group should meet with the coordinator, Rikki, prior to attending. For more information, or to schedule an initial meeting, call Rikki Pashen at 508-693-7900, ext. 241.

It is time for community dinners. You do not have to be homeless or poor to enjoy these. All accept donations.

The Federated Church in Edgartown offers a free lasagna lunch every Sunday from Jan. 8 to March 26, 2017. A salad, lasagna, garlic bread, beverage, and something sweet are served from 12:30 pm to 2 pm in the parish house. If you are hungry for food, companionship, or just want to get out of the house, you are welcome. More at 508-627-4421.

The West Tisbury Congregational Church offers community suppers on Wednesdays at 5:30 pm. All Islanders in need of fellowship and a good meal are welcome every Wednesday during the difficult winter months of January through April.

Regarding those Bradford pear trees on Clough Lane, if the owner thinks these trees won’t live very long, why is she so adamant they be destroyed now? Why two?

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Roberta Kirn. Wish the best tomorrow to Taylor Higgins. Saturday belongs to Judy Belushi Pisano. Happy birthday to Allyson Wajda and Ned Orleans on Sunday. Jerry Baric parties on Monday. Birthday greetings to David Burt on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Why do I always think, “I don’t need to write it down, I’m going to remember”?