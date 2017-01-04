Tisbury School raises $3,000 for Red Stocking Fund

The Tisbury School participated in their third annual ‘Tigers Give Week’ from Dec. 12 through Dec. 16. Activities that week focused on the spirit of giving and community outreach, where students and staff demonstrated generosity and an appreciation for what it means to help others.

Students from kindergarten to eighth grade worked together to help raise almost $3,000 for the Red Stocking Fund, a non-profit organization that provides Island families with food and clothing during the holidays, as well as donated toys.

“One of the great things is that it gives us a real specific purpose to have older kids and younger kids working together,” Tisbury School Principal John Custer told The Times on Wednesday about the week of giving.

Fifth grade students attended a Wreaths Across America ceremony organized by the American Legion Post 257 in Vineyard Haven to honor veterans by coordinating wreath laying ceremonies across the country.

Eighth grade students decorated windows on Main Street in Vineyard Haven with snowflakes made by fellow students. During an assembly on Dec. 16, students listened to local storyteller Susan Klein, who highlighted themes of giving in her stories.