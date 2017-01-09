Bantams roll 7-2 in youth hockey tilt

1 of 11

Peter Gillis scored four times on Sunday afternoon, leading an offensive onslaught by the Martha’s Vineyard Mariners Bantam hockey team that topped the Somerset-Watuppa-Swansea (SWS) Chiefs by a 7-2 score in the Bantam Wales Southern New England Hockey Conference divisional play.

With the win, the MV Bantams improved to 10-4-3 on the season. SWS dropped to 9-12.

Mike Wallace, Hunter Meader, and Jacob Scott also scored for the Mariners, who peppered excellent SWS goalie Andrew Ashley with 38 shots. Oliver Lively had seven stops in the Vineyard goal.

The Mariners turned in an impressive team performance, exhibiting disciplined positional play, and awareness in passing and defensive overlapping that too often left SWS defenders out of position and their goaltender unprotected.

The Island Bantams wasted no time, scoring on their first shift with only 1:14 gone in the first period. After Mr. Gillis intercepted a clearing pass inside the SWS blueline, he then wristed the puck home at a tough angle underneath the right faceoff circle. The Mariners led 1-0 after one period.

Mr. Gillis completed his hat trick less than three minutes into the second period, scoring twice within one minute and six seconds. Aiden Araujo assisted on both goals. The Mariners stretched their lead to 4-0 on a Mike Wallace goal before SWS scored on a power play to cut the margin to 4-1.

Hunter Meader increased the lead to 5-1 with 5:54 left in the second period with a nice play, picking up the puck inside the SWS blueline, then outskating multiple defenders to the Chiefs net before popping a shot into the left top corner.

Jacob Scott opened Mariner scoring at 12:11 in the third period, assisted by Cam Geary, on a savvy move in front of the net, stretching the lead to 6-1. The Chiefs cut the lead to 6-2 at the 6:42 mark on a rare SWS two-on-one rush, scoring on the rebound of a save by Mr. Lively.

Mr. Gillis notched his fourth goal with 5:13 left in a dominating 7-2 win.

The Bantam game was a welcome end to the day in which the Vineyard Mariners Squirts squad was beaten twice in a Wales West Division doubleheader, 7-1 and 10-1, by a strong Smithfield, R.I., sextet.

Wyatt Wiggin tallied for the Vineyard in the first contest. In the nightcap, the Island Squirts were locked up 1-1 with Smithfield midway through the second period, courtesy of a Hunter Johnson tally, before the Rhode Islanders unleashed a nine-goal barrage to salt away the win.

The Bantam Mariners play next against the Wales Jr. Friars at 12:20 pm on

Saturday, Jan. 14, at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro.