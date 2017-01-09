Martha’s Vineyard high school swim team takes another loss

On Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard High School girls and boys swim teams traveled to Brockton and lost both meets, the girls by 104-65, and the boys by 73-59.

For the girls, co-captain Renee Goodale won two individual events, the only individual wins for the girls, and swam on the girls only winning relay. Ms. Goodale won the 100 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley. Abigail Hammarlund, Lucy Thompson, Ms. Goodale, and Salyn Yancey won the girls 200 freestyle relay in 2:12.62. Ms. Yancey had two-second place finishes, in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle. There were also four third-place finishes, Ms. Hammarlund in the 200 freestyle, Ellie Hanjian in the 500 freestyle, Ms. Thompson in the 100 backstroke, and Savanna Aiello in the 100 breaststroke.

The boys had four individual winners. Keith Chatinover won the 200 freestyle, and Harrison Dorr won the 100 freestyle, both in their best times this season. Ryan Laslovich won the 500 freestyle, and Curtis Fisher took first in the 100 backstroke. Mr. Dorr took the boys’ only second place in the 50 freestyle.

The Vineyarders return home for a meet against New Bedford on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 am.