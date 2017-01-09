Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station concerns the governor

On Wednesday, Jan. 4 the State House News Service reported that Governor Charlie Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey had written to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to request a meeting to address public concerns about the safety of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. The letter was signed by the entire Massachusetts Congressional delegation, state Senate President Stanley Rosenberg (D-Amherst), and a state legislators from a dozen districts around the plant.

Today, Jan. 9, an inspection team from the NRC will return to the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station for a final week of inspection. According to the State House News Service, it is the last part of a three-phase supplemental inspection invoked by the station’s poor safety grading.

It hasn’t been a good month for the aging nuclear facility.

On Dec. 6 anti-nuclear power activist Diane Turco received an email that she was not supposed to get from Don Jackson, the leader of a Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) inspection team at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. In a phone interview with The Times, Diane Turco of Cape Downwinders, a Pilgrim watchdog group, said the detailed message described under-trained staff and inadequate safety procedures at the power plant.

Ms. Turco first looked at the email on her cell phone, which she said had a nearly exhausted battery. She noticed that there was no confidentiality clause appended to the end of the message and, with her phone about to go dark, she forwarded the email to reporter Christine Legere of the Cape Cod Times. Ms. Legere posted a story and the entire text of the email online on the evening of Dec. 6.

On Dec. 8 members of Cape Downwinders visited Gov. Baker’s office to urge him to call for closing the plant before its scheduled shutdown date in 2019. According to a Dec. 9 State House News Service news analysis by Matt Murphy: “A group of activists from Cape Cod would like nothing more than to see Gov. Charlie Baker insert himself into the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s review of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth.”

Cape Downwinders said in a Dec. 9 press release, “Twenty Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) inspectors have spent the past two weeks conducting the final phase of a special inspection to determine if Entergy’s degrading Pilgrim nuclear reactor on the shores of Cape Cod Bay should be closed … The NRC email leak revealed alarming problems including failures to take corrective action to replace or repair vital mechanical equipment and observed ‘overwhelmed’ managers and staff to operate the plant safely.”

In his analysis Mr. Murphy admitted the email revealed problems at the plant. “With the plant expected to refuel next year before its shutdown date of 2019,” he wrote, “the NRC has had a team on the ground to evaluate the plant’s safety and doesn’t appear to like what it has found.”

“Opponents want to see Baker lean on the feds for the plant’s immediate closure,” Murphy continued, “but Baker is nothing if not deliberative. While a fan of states’ rights, the governor appears set on leaving nuclear industry regulations to Washington.

On Dec. 16 Ms. Legere reported in the Cape Cod Times that the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station had been shut down because of leaks in three of the eight main steam isolation valves, which are designed to close quickly to prevent radioactivity from leaking into the environment during a nuclear incident. On Dec. 21 the newspaper reported a release of excess hydrogen gas.

According to the Physicians for Social Responsibility, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission designates two zones around a nuclear plant. Zone 1 has a 10-mile radius and is subject to direct effects of a nuclear accident. Zone 2 has a 50-mile radius, within which there is danger of radioactive contamination of water supplies, food crops, and livestock. The Cape Downwinders website provides distances of all Cape and Islands towns from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. The closest Island towns, Tisbury and Oak Bluffs, are 33.8 miles from the plant. The farthest town, Aquinnah, is 43.6 miles from the Plymouth facility.